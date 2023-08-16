Zacks Research Comments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $98.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

