Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $180.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

