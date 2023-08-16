Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. KBR has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,690 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of KBR by 119.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 22.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

