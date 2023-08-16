Zacks Research Weighs in on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

