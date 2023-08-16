Zacks Research Weighs in on Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sirius XM in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

