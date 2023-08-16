ZEDXION (USDZ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84.20 Billion

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion and approximately $865,623.28 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

ZEDXION Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

