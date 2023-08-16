Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Releases Earnings Results

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24, reports. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 196.40%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

ZVRA opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 14,740 shares of company stock worth $74,857 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

