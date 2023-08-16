Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Shares Down 6.6%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.43. 1,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZSHGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhongsheng Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zhongsheng Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.3387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Zhongsheng Group’s previous dividend of $1.02. Zhongsheng Group’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

