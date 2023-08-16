Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $90,861,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZD. TheStreet cut Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

ZD stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $94.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08.

In other Ziff Davis news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ziff Davis news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Rossen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,356.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $765,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

