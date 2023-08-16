ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ (ZIM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZIM. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. 2,559,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,763. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.00. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.