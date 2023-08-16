ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.98

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 1786889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

