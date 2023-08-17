10,527 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE A opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.