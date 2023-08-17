111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.96. 24,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 92,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The firm has a market cap of $247.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 111 by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 111 by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 111 by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 111 in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

