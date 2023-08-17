11,260 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,603,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,900,000 after buying an additional 660,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

