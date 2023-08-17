1,200 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,121,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,901,000 after acquiring an additional 617,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.89 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

