12,147 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $3,061,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

MLM traded down $9.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $442.46. 124,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.68. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

