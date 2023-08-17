123,105 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,789,000 after buying an additional 90,325 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,043,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,537,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $998,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.61. 242,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.