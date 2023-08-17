12,600 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Ferguson comprises approximately 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $157.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.45. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $163.91.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

