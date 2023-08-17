138,053 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Benchmark cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

