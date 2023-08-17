16,732 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $18,597,800,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PGR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.08. 756,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.02 and its 200-day moving average is $134.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

