173,802 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,270,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Stifel Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

