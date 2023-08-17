174,420 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 174,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 1,962,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,752,145. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

