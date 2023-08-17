209,270 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 209,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,445,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,765,758. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,648,595. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

