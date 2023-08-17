25,090 Shares in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Purchased by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 182,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,341,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,584,000 after purchasing an additional 179,282 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after purchasing an additional 210,204 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $123,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $860.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

