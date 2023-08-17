2,682 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Acquired by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Credit Acceptance accounts for 0.6% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 82.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $479.22. 42,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.88. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $614.81.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total value of $1,058,804.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,450,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,296,318.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,278 shares of company stock worth $46,362,841. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

