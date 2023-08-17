2,726 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $233.43. 429,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,225. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.72 and a 52-week high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.