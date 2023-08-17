299,901 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 299,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,660,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Revance Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

RVNC stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RVNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $593,117.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,269. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.