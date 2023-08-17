364,700 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 364,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of BOX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,908,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,658,000 after acquiring an additional 169,761 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,277,000 after purchasing an additional 87,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at $645,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,910. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 231.50, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

