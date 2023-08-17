43,607 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.93. 471,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

