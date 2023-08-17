56,683 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,139 shares of company stock worth $670,006. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 402,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,027. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $77.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

