6,074 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Valvoline by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV remained flat at $34.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 149,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,783. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

