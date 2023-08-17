64,217 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Acquired by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after acquiring an additional 587,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,542,000 after acquiring an additional 167,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,280,000 after acquiring an additional 64,743 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $70.13. 104,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,445. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

