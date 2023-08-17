69,265 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 69,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Univar Solutions by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.14. 5,281,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

