70489 (PAA.TO) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

