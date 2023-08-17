70489 (PAA.TO) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.
70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance
70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.
70489 (PAA.TO) Cuts Dividend
70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
