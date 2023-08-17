70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.
70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance
70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.
70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 70489 (PAA.TO)
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Beer Stocks to Tap into if You’re Ready for Some Football
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- CAVA Group’s First Update Since IPO Makes It A Potential Buy
Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.