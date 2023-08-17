70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

