78,746 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.97. 4,198,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,437. The stock has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.