89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insider Activity at 89bio

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $646,938. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,817 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,352,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $35,838,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETNB. Evercore ISI began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

89bio Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 451,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 18.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. 89bio has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

