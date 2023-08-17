Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 11,208 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 9.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $216.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.79. The firm has a market cap of $305.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

