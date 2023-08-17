Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.8% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ABT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $104.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.86.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

