AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,874,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,296,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,034,000 after purchasing an additional 149,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 115.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $151.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $267.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

