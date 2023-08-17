AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.5% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,224,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $264.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

