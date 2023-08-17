ABCMETA (META) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $110.32

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $848,343.86 and approximately $110.32 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018730 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014132 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,422.88 or 1.00096607 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000864 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $70.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

