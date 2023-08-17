Acala Token Price Hits $0.0509 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $39.23 million and $2.40 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,610.64 or 1.00062269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,391,666 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 771,391,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05264595 USD and is down -9.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,500,898.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.