Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for Accelerate Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.90) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.46) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 44.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

