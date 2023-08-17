Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Accuray from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Accuray Stock Down 1.4 %

ARAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Accuray

In other news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,492,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,718.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,890 shares of company stock worth $167,522 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 912,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,737,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 161,980 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

