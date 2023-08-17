Achain Price Reaches $0.0012 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $195,222.53 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002560 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002642 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.