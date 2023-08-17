ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.60

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.60 and traded as high as $13.75. ACM Research shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 397,241 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ACM Research from $11.30 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $718.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,500. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 458,096 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

