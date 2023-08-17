Adam Samuel Gusky Acquires 1,000 Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $13,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Samuel Gusky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Adam Samuel Gusky bought 1 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $13.20.

On Thursday, June 1st, Adam Samuel Gusky bought 6 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $76.80.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Adam Samuel Gusky purchased 137 shares of Rand Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,787.85.

On Thursday, May 25th, Adam Samuel Gusky bought 1 shares of Rand Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $12.90.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

RAND stock remained flat at $13.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622. Rand Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $33.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rand Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

