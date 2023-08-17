Admiral Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 51 (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,384.01 ($30.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,901.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.20. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,813.78 ($23.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,404.41 ($30.50). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,156.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,177.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,543 ($32.26) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,204.67 ($27.97).

Insider Buying and Selling at Admiral Group

In other news, insider Mike Rogers acquired 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,313 ($29.34) per share, for a total transaction of £110,445.75 ($140,106.24). 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Admiral Group

(Get Free Report)

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.