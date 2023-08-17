Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Advent Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of ADN opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.26.
Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,441.61% and a negative return on equity of 72.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advent Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
