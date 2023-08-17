Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Advent Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ADN opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,441.61% and a negative return on equity of 72.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advent Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

About Advent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advent Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 71.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

